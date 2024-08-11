Toomas_Hendrik Ilves

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Ilves served as president of Estonia from 2006-16. As foreign minister he led Estonia into the EU and NATO. He served as ambassador to the US. During the Cold War, he was director of RFE’s Estonian service. He teaches at Tartu University in Estonia.

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