This past week may prove one of the more consequential of the nearly five-year-long Russian war against Ukraine, for both Ukraine and Europe.

There are many stories here, but four stand out:

Russia’s demands and Kushner’s cluelessness. The EU Council meeting in Dublin, where five large member states effectively destroyed the post of High Representative, which was created so that Europe would have a real foreign minister. Having finally got one in 2009, the EU now finds that its large member states and the President of the Commission, each for their own reasons, have decided to hell with the EU constitution. The destruction of the Kerch Bridge, a synecdoche for the widening rift between a Europe increasingly unwilling to lie supine before America’s imperious bullying and a US that is becoming increasingly irrelevant to Europe. And, as I write, the meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin (though despite the optics, this may turn out to be a damp squib, or a nothing-burger, as they say in the US).

When we last left our intrepid real-estate developers, the dynamic duo of Witkoff and Kushner, probably the least knowledgeable diplomats in the history of diplomacy, the Russians had just humiliated the Europeans in Abu Dhabi by demanding their removal from the negotiations on Ukraine. Present were Ukrainian officials; the American team of Abbott and Costello; Vladimir Medinsky, Russian geneticist-cum-historian, Kremlin aide and former culture minister, who claims Russians have an extra chromosome; Sergei Ryabkov, deputy foreign minister; and, this being Russia, the head of the FSB’s operational information and international relations department. Little came out of the Abu Dhabi meeting, the first attempt at negotiations in ten months, since February.

As a foretaste, however, the Financial Times quoted Medinsky, Moscow’s lead negotiator, as saying that Russia wanted to create “a new comprehensive European security system that will serve as a new Yalta and Potsdam”, replacing the global order established after the Second World War. I return to this in two separate sections below.

While some hoped for progress on a ceasefire, what emerged was an agreement in principle on a major prisoner exchange.

Left out of the room was the European delegation, made up of the national security and diplomatic advisers of Germany, France, Italy and the UK, along with those of the European Council and the European Commission. We return to them below.

NATO was there too, by the way, with a surprise guest appearance by SACEUR Alexus Grynkewich.

Immediately afterwards, having achieved nothing, Witkoff and Kushner jetted off to Moscow to (yes, really) ask Putin’s permission for the Europeans to be allowed to negotiate alongside the Ukrainians and Americans.

There, the Russians presented the real-estate developers with a set of demands that would overturn Europe’s post-war security order. For those who missed it, these included rolling NATO back to its pre-1997 borders, a Russian say over who may join NATO, a Russian say over the conditions of Ukraine’s future EU membership, and a stipulation that Ukraine remain neutral. The US, it seems, has already agreed to the idea over the heads of the Europeans and without consulting them, and Trump himself announced it as the “Big Beautiful Agreement” before anyone knew what it contained.

As many have already noted, Europe’s security architecture has been built since the Second World War through grinding negotiations involving real diplomats on the American side. But a quick refresher course for the Kushners among us. It begins with the UN Charter, which forbids aggression and the changing of borders by force. Beyond that, Europe has had an agreed security architecture, complete with confidence-building measures, since the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, which created the CSCE: the Conference (nota bene) on Security and Co-operation in Europe. In 1990 the Soviet Union, the US and almost everyone else signed the Charter of Paris, which, besides forbidding border changes, affirmed the right of every state to choose its own security arrangements (read: to join NATO, the EU or anything else). In 1995 the CSCE became the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the OSCE.

In 1994 the US, the UK, Ukraine and Russia signed the Budapest Memorandum, under which the signatories pledged to respect Ukraine’s borders in exchange for its giving up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, along with its missiles and bombers. Finally, in 1997, NATO and Russia signed the Founding Act, establishing a forum for discussing any security issues that might arise between them.

As I said, all of these were hammered out in long, drawn-out negotiations by teams of senior diplomats with hundreds of years of experience between them, on the American and European sides alike.

Kushner, however, knows none of this, and presented the new Russian demands as if none of it had ever existed. Instead, he announced:

Our objective is to develop practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all sides, reduce the risk of future conflict, and create a more stable and predictable security environment… We are exploring five principal goals: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability.

Er, duh?

OK. Meanwhile the EU, left out in the cold in the 28°C (82°F) heat of Abu Dhabi, met the next day in Dublin to decide who would negotiate, should the Russians allow it. There the EU took its treaty-mandated foreign policy chief out of the game and replaced her with large member-state egos, each eager for a little statesmanlike glory abroad as their standing at home goes south. So we got France, Germany, the UK, token Eastern European Poland and, in a last-minute deal, Italy, plus the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

This bears some scrutiny. We start with the E3: France, Germany and the non-EU UK. This troika has co-ordinated European security policy since 2003, and since July 2025 in a revitalised post-Brexit form. Poland, with the largest army in the EU, was included in Dublin because, after all, it wouldn’t do to leave out a neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia. The Poles might have an idea or two. Then Italy: Giorgia Meloni resented being left out and struck a deal with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Italy would be included and in return would back von der Leyen’s long-standing bid to sideline the treaty-mandated top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

When it comes to foreign and security policy, the Commission and the Council seem not to care about the EU’s founding treaties. As I wrote last week:

The treaties settled this in 2009: the High Representative conducts the Union’s foreign and security policy, and the President of the European Council represents it among heads of government. Today those jobs are held by Kaja Kallas and António Costa, former prime ministers of Estonia and Portugal respectively, with twelve years in office between them. Europe’s team represent, and so answer to, five leaders, three of them facing elections next year, and two Brussels institutions. Kallas’s mandate runs to 2029, longer than any government on the team. On Friday she said: “all the member states actually agreed that I’m the one who is representing Europe in foreign and security policies”. They did. Then they sent someone else.

There is one, repeat, one senior figure in Europe whose treaty mandate is to run EU foreign policy, who also understands Russia and will call it what it is. So of course the leaders of Western Europe, true to form, cry: “No, we can’t have her negotiating with Russia. Russia doesn’t want her. Russia wants us, the ones who take its demands seriously.”

We can see from recent history how well Europe does when member state leaders charge into the breach and ignored the EU. Nicolas Sarkozy in Georgia in 2008 claimed to have an agreement that included the Russians pulling out their troops. Eighteen years later, they are still there. Then we have the Minsk 1 and 2 negotiations where Angela Merkel and Francois Holland and later Emmanuel Macron tried to negotiate with Vladimir Putin to end the fighting in Donbas in Ukraine: a complete flop that was put mercifully to rest after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But sure, the big Western Europeans are the right people to negotiate instead of the EU’s constitutionally mandate High Representative.

Some of this weeks developments need more unpacking. First, is the oft-repeated claim among Western Europeans, especially their anonymous diplomats, that Russia doesn’t want her. Really? Russia gets to pick the other side’s negotiators? Whenever does that happen? Does Europe get a say on Medinsky or Lavrov? It does, though, show how effective Russian trolls and propaganda have been in the West. Anonymous diplomats who take seriously Russian propaganda do not inspire anyone. Nor can we discount plain prejudice against an Eastern European woman, no less, who knows more about Russia than any of the EU leaders chosen to negotiate with it.

Sidelining Kallas also removes from the negotiating team the considerable expertise of the EEAS, the Union’s diplomatic service. But as we know, von der Leyen, Germany and France have been trying to take that away from Kallas as well.

The dominant attitude towards Central and Eastern Europeans has not moved. This droit de regard remains as firmly entrenched as it has been in the 81 years since the end of the Second World War, and the Russians’ still beloved Yalta conference when the US and UK blithely handed Eastern Europe to the Soviets. We little folk didn’t matter then, and now, granted an ounce of respectability, we still don’t count.

All of this needs a much longer piece, which I will write at some point.

Meanwhile Ukraine, in Western European eyes an even lower form of an Eastern European country, showed the Russians, the Western Europeans and the Americans its mettle. On Tuesday, 17 November, the Ukrainians finally took down the Kerch Bridge linking mainland Russia to occupied Crimea. Germany had denied them Taurus missiles lest they go after the bridge, and the US had denied them Starlink for navigation and communications, yet the Ukrainians destroyed the road link all the same. Using some of their own missiles (as well as the Dutch Ruta) and complex communications and guidance system of their own devising, the Ukrainians overcame the limitations placed on them by the Americans and Germans to get the job finally done. As of this writing, the rail link still stands.

Also on Tuesday, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels, Elbridge Colby, or “Bridge” as people for some reason call him, the US Under Secretary of Defense (or War) for Policy, criticised Kyiv’s long-range strikes on Russian refineries and data centres, claiming they had little military value. Disregarding any serious strategic thinking, he told the Ukrainians to concentrate on the front line instead, and then walked out of the meeting. For once, however, a European stood up. Asked what he thought of Colby’s prepared statement, German defence minister Boris Pistorius replied that criticizing strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets.. was …quite a stupid thing... Instead of criticizing that, we should rather criticize and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on ... energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine. This is kind of terrorism.

Well, somebody in Western Europe has a spine. Which may be just as well, since Europe is going to need one. As I write, the new Yalta or Potsdam that Medinsky demanded in Abu Dhabi is playing out, as Marx put it, a tragedy returning a second time as farce, as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping meet in Shenzhen, China. Two of them, Trump and Putin, seem genuinely to want a new Concert of Great Powers to manage the world. For Putin, these dreams of glory for a country with an economy the size of Italy’s are clearly a case of mania grandiosa. Trump seemingly has no idea what is going on, which leaves Europe in the bizarre position of counting on the leader of the Chinese Communist Party to be the adult in the room.

Still, I can’t help a touch of Schadenfreude as I watch this unfold, knowing that “Old Europe” is now in the same boat as those of us from the East, wondering whether the sword of Damocles that Trump and Putin think they hold over Europe’s head is real. That said, the final communiqué looks fairly nothing-burgerish, except perhaps for paragraph 2: “The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.” We can take this to mean that US energy sanctions on Russia are off, and that the US will double down on Colby’s attack on Ukraine’s deep strikes against Russian energy. Also noteworthy is the incorporation of the Putin–Rubio obsession with the International Criminal Court: “The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”

Otherwise, in transatlantic relations there has really been only one story: the Nvidia / Jensen Huang / Chinese honeypot saga. I suspect most people who work on security policy, even in Europe, are appalled by the Chinese intelligence MSS’s Nvidia chip operation. But frankly, the rest of it, the salacious details, shouldn’t interest us in the least.

What matters here in Europe is what Russia is doing and how we respond, whether or not the US approves, and whether or not it tells us to stop deep strikes or to stop criticising Russia. It is time for Europe to take what is happening seriously, grow up, face reality, and end the sycophancy and the careerism over who gets to phone Putin or sit at the table with him. None of these people is a Metternich. Better to get on with raising defence spending and creating unified capital markets, so that our tech industries can get serious funding. That is your job as the local leaders of what you now like to call, in a term borrowed from Canada, “middle powers”, which amount to little unless they act as Europe. And Europe’s security should not be held hostage by your egos and your amateur micromanagement of foreign and security policy.