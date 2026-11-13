Toomas_Hendrik Ilves

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
15h

Absolutely right.

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Denis M's avatar
Denis M
12h

Totally agree, we have Kaja Kallas who is the foreign affairs spokesperson, why not let her lead, she is capable, knowledgeable of russian tactics, and a strong and determined person who will not be intimidated or backed into a corner. By all means set up a negotiation team of foreign/security ministers from selected countries(preferably some bordering russia) but they must have a clear mandate starting with russia out of Ukraine based on treaties and agreements previously signed by Putin. Then the question of guarantees and reparations have to be addressed followed by preventing future russian aggression, then it may be possible to discuss a future European security architecture, but no country can have a veto on another.

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