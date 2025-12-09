Toomas_Hendrik Ilves

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Bill Metzker's avatar
Bill Metzker
Dec 13, 2025

“Now that ‘ve read yet another articulate and fact-based analysis showing massive factual errors, I’m going to change my mind,” said no Trump official, ever. Too cynical? Probably. Too fatalistic? No doubt. On the other hand, I don’t know what else people can do.

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Robert Gillette's avatar
Robert Gillette
Dec 11, 2025

Perfect analogy - the current American attempt at wolf warrior diplomacy, but founded in ignorance and hypocrisy on steroids, will hopefully fail faster than Chinese variant did. America needs to make it through the next year to Congressional elections, trusting they actually occur, to put the brakes on Trump.

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