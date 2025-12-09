Washington’s Wolf Warrior Diplomacy Will Be as Successful as China’s

In 2020, foreign ministries and diplomats worldwide noticed a sudden change in China’s rhetoric: aggressive, bellicose, snide, and dismissive of the rest of the world. Gone was the friendly panda, replaced by a rabid wolf.

It didn’t work. The approach alienated countries with which China wanted to advance its interests. Within months, the panda was back, and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who most vigorously led the campaign, was shunted off to a minor post.

Those unfamiliar with diplomacy—most often businessmen who think they know better than the “tepid government bureaucrats” running foreign affairs—dismiss diplomatic niceties as unnecessary fluff. “Just tell them the way it is,” they say.

But there’s a reason the unwritten rules of respect and courtesy developed in diplomacy: in-your-face obnoxiousness toward those you obviously consider your inferiors generally doesn’t work outside your own country.

America’s Wolf Warrior Turn

The US National Security Strategy published December 4 repeats all the errors of wolf warrior diplomacy. The section devoted to Europe ruptures 75 years of tight-knit cooperation between the US and Europe, both in NATO and with the EU. As America freezes Europe—the sole donor to Ukraine these days—out of negotiations on the future of the invaded European nation and instead negotiates with Russia, the realignment away from trans-Atlanticism is crystal clear.

The ignorance of how either the EU or its member state parliamentary democracies work is compounded by a torrent of equally ignorant social media attacks repeating absurd canards about the nature of Europe’s institutions. Even Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau blasted the European Union with familiar canards:

“But we cannot pretend that we are partners while those nations allow the EU’s unelected, undemocratic, and unrepresentative bureaucracy in Brussels to pursue policies of civilizational suicide.”

This is nonsense. The EU is administered by the European Commission, composed of politicians appointed by their democratically elected governments and confirmed by the democratically elected European Parliament. Unlike US cabinet secretaries—who elected RFK Jr. to end COVID vaccines for people under 65? Has Harold Lutnick ever held elective office?—Commission members are indeed delegated by democratically elected governments to serve. As for the “bureaucrats” who run day-to-day affairs, are EU civil servants somehow less democratic or more “unelected” than the US civil or foreign service?

Hurling hostile, worn-out, and false tropes at Europeans who understand how their own countries work doesn’t win friends or influence people—at least not in the way Dale Carnegie would have advised.

The Diplomatic Passport as Shield from Tyranny?

As if to expand the culture war beyond US borders, Undersecretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers posted this tweet:

“I’m traveling in Europe on a diplomatic passport, so I thought I’d take this opportunity to say a few things ordinary Europeans (and Brits) can’t.”

The implication? That without a diplomatic passport, one could be arrested somewhere in Europe for criticizing the EU. As someone who carried a diplomatic passport for 32 years, I can say this claim is absurd and over-the-top—as though she had just crossed Checkpoint Charlie into dark, Stasi-controlled East Germany.

This kind of imperious ignorance is staggering when the US ranks 57th in the world for press freedom, between Gabon and Sierra Leone. True, Hungary—the European poster child of current US foreign policy—ranks even lower at 68th. (My own country, Estonia, ranks 2nd out of 180. In internet freedom, Freedom House rates us 2nd as well.)

Mischaracterizing EU Regulatory Actions as Censorship

Meanwhile, after the European Commission levied a fine on Elon Musk’s social media platform X for violations of transparency requirements, both official and social media exploded in deliberate mischaracterization of the Commission’s actions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X: “…isn’t just an attack on X, it’s an attack on American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments. The days of censoring Americans online are over.”

Except the fines—rather low by EU standards—were levied for deceptive practices that allow scams and fraud and obstruct researchers’ access to public platform data. Claiming the fines were “censorship” is deliberately misleading, choosing to ignore the publicly spelled-out reasons for the fine.

Elon Musk himself tweeted “Abolish the EU,” which was immediately seconded by Kirill Dimitriev, Steven Witkoff’s interlocutor in the US-Russian negotiations, who also reposted Marco Rubio on supposed censorship—using a French address and VPN. Why the VPN and fake location? Because Russia doesn’t fine X. The entire platform is banned there.

Trump Makes It Official

US officials may occasionally anticipate the president’s views, but there should be no doubt where POTUS stands on Europe. On December 8, in an interview with POLITICO, President Donald Trump joined the four-day mass attack, denouncing “Europe as a ‘decaying’ group of nations led by ‘weak’ people.” He belittled traditional US allies for failing to control migration and end the Russia-Ukraine war, and signaled he would endorse European political candidates aligned with his own vision for the continent. In other words, the US would interfere in Europe’s elections.

How Successful US-Europe Relations Actually Worked

For 75 years, US foreign policy toward Europe succeeded when it understood how to achieve results. The original predecessor to the EU, the Coal and Steel Community (ECSC), was established in 1950 with US nudging and active encouragement from US High Commissioner for Germany John J. McCloy. President Dwight Eisenhower explicitly supported the ECSC’s successor, the European Economic Community (EEC), for bringing stability to Europe and the transatlantic relationship. In 1995, the US and EU signed the New Transatlantic Agenda and the US-EU Joint Action Plan to further deepen cooperation. The US also championed EU enlargement, including in the Baltic countries, as an alternative or complement to NATO membership.

While countries naturally adjust their foreign policy, the sudden descent into boorishly insulting behavior by US officials strikes Europeans—both leaders and average citizens—as simply astounding.

The NSS’s Regime Change Fantasy

And then there’s the NSS itself. Whoever thought threatening regime change against Europe’s democratically elected centrist governments—in an EU where, in all but one country (Greece), the EU enjoys overwhelming popularity—should be nominated for the EU’s Charlemagne Prize, given to those who have done most to foster European unification.

Europe’s governments are all democratically elected. That we largely have coalition governments is a feature of parliamentary democracy. Unlike first-past-the-post electoral systems as in the US, parliamentary systems rarely produce a single party receiving more than 50 percent of the vote. Why the NSS finds this anomalous is beyond me.

A Personal Perspective

I write this with a particular perspective. I grew up in the US as the child of World War II refugees, graduated college, and earned my MA there. In high school, I even won the Daughters of the American Revolution award as the best student in American history.

Growing up the child of refugees from communism, with relatives who had been deported to Siberia while I lived in freedom, drove me to understand why the US was different. It was, first and foremost, the Enlightenment ideals of individual rights, Montesquieu’s separation of powers, and the rule of law that made the US my personal shining city on the hill. As foreign minister and president, these were the core elements of liberal democracy I promoted in my own country. These fundamentals were what Estonia needed as it transitioned into one of the most successful democracies to emerge from communist dictatorship, surpassing most of what Donald Rumsfeld called “Old Europe” the last time the US tinkered with “disaggregation of Europe.”

Moreover, coming from a country where, under 50 years of Nazi and Soviet occupation, patriotism and national culture were brutally suppressed and Russified—just as we see today in the occupied parts of Ukraine, where even speaking, let alone teaching, Ukrainian in schools is now suppressed—I can attest: never has Estonian culture and language been as vibrant as it has become in its 21 years in the European Union.

Why This Strategy Will Fail

I cannot fathom why the US administration thought adopting a wolf warrior strategy of bullying Europe was a good idea. The EU is the only large group of nations that shares with the US a common Western provenance and broad understanding of democratic principles. It is the US’s largest trading partner. Europeans hold 30% of foreign holdings of US national debt and almost 50% of foreign-held US stocks—making Europe the biggest investor in America.

These ham-fisted attacks, both official and through a massive online trolling operation, target in reality the overwhelming majority of European citizens who support the EU. I suspect this will only foster greater public support for the EU, a natural reaction to insults and vilification. And it will feed what across Europe has always been a pitifully small minority position: anti-Americanism.

The Chinese canned their wolf warrior diplomacy after they realized it was a failure. I hope the US does as well.